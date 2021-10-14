Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees’ appointment committee has confirmed the match day officials for the 2021-2022 Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Match day one kicks off on Friday, 15th October 2021 with three matches, with a rest on the subsequent day and conclude on Sunday, 17th October 2021.

Lucky Kasalirwe will handle the Express versus Arua Hill encounter at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Isa Masembe and Hakim Mulindwa are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official for the game will be Habiba Naigaga and the referee assessor is Ali Waiswa.

Lucky Kasalirwe( third from right) is in charge of Express and Arua Hill at Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

At Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City, Western Uganda, Mbarara City will be home against Soltilo Bright Stars with FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat in charge.

The assistant referee 1 is Mustapha Mafumu and the assistant referee 2 will be Friday Noah.

FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda will be the fourth official and the referee assessor as John Bosco Masiko.

Away at the AbaBet Green Light stadium in Arua city, Onduparaka shall entertain army side UPDF.

Deogratious Opio will be the center referee when Onduparaka hosts UPDF at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city

The center referee for the Arua duel is Deogratious Opio with Tonny Agil and Mario Okwang as the first assistant and second assistant respectively.

Paul Omara is the fourth official and the referee assessor as Mike Letti.

The referees for the Sunday games will be communicated later.

Match Day 1 Officials:

15th October 2021:

Express Vs Arua Hill – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku (3 PM)

Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe

Lucky Kasalirwe Assistant Referee 1 : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Assistant Referee 2 : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Fourth official: Habiba Naigaga

Habiba Naigaga Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa

Mbarara City Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City (3 PM)

Referee: Ali Sabilla

Ali Sabilla Assistant Referee 1 : Mustapha Mafumu

: Mustapha Mafumu Assistant Referee 2 : Friday Noah

: Friday Noah Fourth Official : Shamirah Nabadda

: Shamirah Nabadda Referee Assessor: John Bosco Masiko

Onduparaka Vs UPDF – AbetBet Green Light Stadium, Arua City (3 PM)

Referee: Deogratious Opio

Deogratious Opio Assistant Referee 1: Tonny Agil

Tonny Agil Assistant Referee 2: Mario Okwang

Mario Okwang Fourth official: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Referee Assessor: Mike Letti

Other Fixtures:

Sunday, 17th October 2021: