Management of the Gomba Ssaza team has confirmed the management team ahead of the 2021-2022 Masaza Cup football tournament.

The five-time record Masaza Champions have initiated a board of directors wing that has seven people.

This board has three legislators; Hon. Sylvia Nayebale (Woman MP, Gomba), Hon. Robina Gure Rwakoojo (MP, Gomba West) and Hon. Godfrey Ssaazi (MP, Gomba East).

Two UPDF officers Major General Abel Kandiho and Brig. General Flavia Byekwaso are also part of this 7-man board.

Bridiager General Flavia Byekwaso

The two others are; Steven Kayiwa (Global Paints) and Benon Lujja (Maganjo Millers).

Full Executive:



There are 23 members on the Executive committee with Sam Rwakoojo bouncing back as patron.

Mansoor Kabugo returns as chairperson Robert Barigye (Team manager), Johnson Lubega (Assistant Team manager), Bashir Nsubuga Musoke (Secretary), Jafari Kalule (Adviser), Eddy Balworela (Assistant Secretary), Mesach Mutebi (Head of Protocol), Flidah Biddamu (Assistant Protocol), Eric Tusabe (Security Coordinator), Peter Bwanika (Treasurer), Samuel Bakyayita (Assistant Treasurer), Isa Nabanjala Ssemanda (Transport Coordinator) and Kalebu Sonko (Welfare).

Mansur Kabugo (center) returns as chairman of Gomba Ssaza management team

There are several committee members as; Betty Nakazibwe – Biru Zuku, Aminah Nakasita – Biru Zuku, Godfrey Katende Kizza, Aminah Nabiddo, John Katwere, Dan Mwesigye, Robert Sebwato and Charles Ssebagala.

Ibrahim Kirya returns as head coach with his assistants yet to be confirmed as former Gomba, Nkumba University and Fire Masters midfielder Andrew Kyekulide is a member of the technical wing.

Committees:

Kawowo Sports’ reporter David Isabirye heads the media department.

Other media committee members are; Joseph Mukwaya, Resty Namugema and Adam Suuna – Sulubada.

Abdu Ziyadi Busurwa Omuto is head of marketing committee with two members in , Silajje Mbula and Latif Lubega.

A section of Gomba fans celebrate in the stands during the 2020 final against Buddu at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Fans Coordinators:

To mobilize fans, supporters and well-wishers across the different sub-counties that make up Gomba, there are a number of fans’ coordinators.

Richard Matovu and Sarah Nansamba are in charge of Kanoni, Amos Sebuguzi Magala & Juma Samanya (Nsabwe), Nuhu Zziwa (Kifampa), Daniel Kazibwe (Bukandula), Jjaja Bulega Nasanayiri (Kabulasoke), Musa Sebaduka & Bright Nanyanzi (Ngomanene), Ibrahim Kaweesi Ssenyondo (Madu), Steven Emmanuel Yamulemye & Daniel Lamech Nsobya (Bulwada), Robert Mbazira Kiriri (Kiriri), David Nasasira (Kyayi) and Muhamood Kyagaba for Kigezi.

Gomba are the reigning champions of the Masaza Cup competition and have an unprecedented five titles won in 2004, 2007, 2013, 2017 and lately 2020.

Preparations for the annual championship are already underway.

Gomba Lions head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya (middle) sprints in celebrations with the Gomba players after lifting the trophy for the 5th time

