Onduparaka FC and Uganda People’s Defence Force Football Club (UPDF FC) settled for a draw as the two teams faced off on Friday at Greenlight Stadium.

In one of the games that got the 2021/22 season underway, the Caterpillars had to rally from a goal down to salvage a point off the visiting Army side.

New recruit Ivan Ahimbisibwe fired UPDF FC in the lead midway through the first half but the home side levelled matters through Rashid Agau who was also making her second debut.

Brain Ssenyondo formerly at Mbarara City FC and Synergy FC was also taking charge of his first competitive game as coach at UPDF FC.

However, his counterpart George Lutalo was not available since he is currently busy with the Uganda Senior Women’s National Team (Crested Cranes) at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru preparing to face Ethiopia in the Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Ahimbisibwe gave the away side the lead in the 27th minute off Ibrahim Wamannah’s assist and they went on to lead by halftime.

Agau draw the game level, three minutes to the hour mark 57 minutes, thanks to constant efforts that paid off dividends.

Onduparaka Starting XI

Emmanuel Opolot, Gasper Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Ivan Okello, Isaac Okello, Abasi Kateregga, Gabriel Matata, Allan Busobozi, Muhammad Shaban (C), Emmanuel Oketch, Rashid Agau

UPDF Starting XI

Brian Bwete, James Begisa, Bernard Muwanga, Dennis Ssekitoleko, Simon Mbaziira, Donato Okello, Ibrahim Wamannah, Musa Mudde, Meddy Kyeline, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Rogers Mugisha.