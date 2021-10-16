Saturday October 16, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Sam Timbe has promised an attacking game as URA take on Egypt’s Al Masry in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup first leg at Kitende.

The Tax Collectors oversaw Ethiopia’s Bunna Coffee in the previous round in a tie they were dominated but got the desired goals to get through.

“The best way of defending is by attacking. We have to keep the ball and show them [Al Masry] what we can do with it,” said Timbe in a pre-match press conference.

“What matters most in tomorrow’s match is scoring goals. That’s what wins games. I am sure it’s what players, fans and everyone associated with the club wants to see tomorrow.”

URA will rely on Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio and Viane Ssekajugo for goals with highly rated Feisal Najib and the rest keeping things tight at the back.

Al Masry’s last visit to Uganda ended bitterly as they lost 1-0 to KCCA in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round in 2017.

In the reverse fixture in Cairo, they won 1-0 but went down on penalties paving way for the Kasasiro to reach the group stages of the competition for the first time.