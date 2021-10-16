2021 Guinness Sevens Series – Round Three: Soroti Sevens

Main Cup Final: Kobs 14-00 Heathens

For the first time in this year’s Guinness Sevens Series, the main cup final was not a contest between series leader Kobs and closest rival Black Pirates.

After three rounds, it was Heathens that broke this duopoly to set up a thrilling final against Kobs in the Soroti Sevens circuit.

The Kyadondo outfit, boosted by the return of Aaron Ofoywroth, had dispatched Black Pirates, 10-05, in the second main cup semifinal. Earlier in the first main cup semifinal, Kobs had eased past Buffaloes by a commanding 31-00 result.

Nobert Okeny

The final, whose closing moments were played in the dark after sunset, was well worth the expectations from spectators at the Soroti Stadium and those watching online.

Kobs began strongly playing the quick ball on the breakdown to keep Heathens on the back foot and they were rewarded with a penalty try after Nobert Okeny was judged to have blocked Adrian Kasito illegally.

Adrian Kasito would later in the second half seal the third circuit victory for Kobs after another quick tap from a penalty enabled him to dive over for the try that put the trophy out of reach of the Heathens.

Guinness Uganda brand ambassador Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga hands over the winners’ trophy to Kobs captain Joseph Aredo

A commanding 14-00 victory in Soroti means that Kobs collected maximum points on the trip, and a UGX 500,000 winners’ cash prize from Guinness Uganda with the trophy.

Heathens finished an impressive second that they will certainly be proud of ahead of Black Pirates and Buffaloes in third and fourth places respectively.

The 2021 Guinness Sevens Series will take a break for one weekend before resuming with the Rujumba Sevens on October 30 at Kings Park Stadium. This will be followed by a long trip Westwards for the Kabale circuit and the series finale at Legends Rugby Grounds during the Coronation Sevens.