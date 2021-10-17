Management of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League entity Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club revealed the team captains for the 2021-2022 season.

The announcement was made by the club manager Morley Byekwaso during an official flag off ceremony prior to the new season at the MTN-Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Returning goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan is the team captain.

He will be deputized by midfielder Ali Abubakar Gift, experienced utility player Denis Iguma and Julius Poloto.

Ochan returned for his third stint at KCCA FC in September 2021.

The clean shaven goal keeper had previously played for KCCA in the 2008-2009 and 2015 –2018 seasons.

Byekwaso singled out Ochan’s experience, unquestionable leadership abilities and the vast knowledge about the club.

I have chosen Ochan Benjamin as Captain because of his experience as a person and one who knows this football club in and out. He has got all the qualities to make a good captain and he is the right player to lead these players. Ochan will be deputized by Gift Ali Abubakar, Denis Iguma and Julius Poloto. All these three are leaders and can be able to stand in as captain on any day. Morley Byekwaso, KCCA FC Manager

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan proudly points to the treasured KCCA badge (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Ochan takes over the mantle from another goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who has since left for Ethiopia’s St George.

He anticipates a fruitful season where KCCA will not only participate in the competitions, but also compete.

It feels good to be captain for KCCA FC. We believe it is going to be a fruitful season. It is an interesting squad of experienced players and youngsters. Of course the new role comes with pressure but pressure that is worth it. Mine is to direct the players and instill that attitude of a winning side to the players. Benjamin Ochan, KCCA first choice goalkeeper and captain

KCCA open up the 2021-2022 season with a trip away to Wakiso against Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium on Sunday 17th October, 2021.