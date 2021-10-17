2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League:

Match Day 1 (Sunday, 17th October 2021 Results):

Wakiso Giants 0-3 KCCA

KCCA Police 0-2 Vipers

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club ascended to the summit of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League table standings after a 3-0 emphatic victory on the road away to Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

Sadat Happy Anaku, Davis Kasirye and Ashraf Mugume scored the goals for KCCA.

As early as the 7th minute, Anaku headed home the opener off a teasing cross by Ali Abubakar Gift.

Gift shredded off the challenge of Simon Namwanja before execution of a cross from the right flank that Anaku headed home.

The visitors doubled the lead when towering forward Kasirye rounded up advancing goalkeeper Samson Kirya after beating an off-side trap to control a high ball from Denis Iguma on 32 minutes.

On two occasions, KCCA captain Benjamin Ochan reacted quicker off the line to thwart forwards Frank Ssebufu and Ivan Bogere.

Moses Aliro battles Sadat Anaku (right). Anaku opened the scoring business for KCCA (Credit: David Isabirye)

The half time scored read 2-0 in favour of Morley Byekwaso’s coached side.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ashraf Mugume booted the ball from 25 yards for the third goal.

Bogere and second half subsistute Frank Ssenyondo were cautioned for Wakiso Giants.

Impressive right back Innocent Wafula, Dennis Iguma and Geofrey Wasswa were booked for KCCA.

Brian Aheebwa shields the ball from Simon Namwanja (Credit: David Isabirye)

Benjamin Ochan shows the plaque and man of the match placard (Credit: David Isabirye)

KCCA goalkeeper and captain Benjamin Ochan was named the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding display and command.

Meanwhile, Vipers beat Police 2-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Sunday’s other game.

Milton Karisa and Ceaser Lobi Manzoki scored the two goals for Vipers away from home.

KCCA now leads the table standings with 3 points (no conceded), same points as Mbarara City, Arua Hill and Vipers.

Wakiso Giants XI Vs KCCA (Credit: David Isabirye)