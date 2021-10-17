Sunday October 17, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm (TV)

Brazilian Robertinho Oliviera overcame Police in his first assignment as Vipers coach when they won 2-0 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and will be at it again in the league.

The Venoms visit the Cops as clear favourites following their display in the cup but face a different team from the one they defeat in semis last month.

Then, Police had only trained for four days and the difference in fitness levels showed on the day.

But with more than a month of training and a couple of additions to the squad, Police will pose questions in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Ceaser Mazonki will be the main man for the visitors who are likely to miss Yunus Sentamu through injury as he has missed the past few training sessions.

Siraj Sentamu, Bashiru Asiku and Ibrahim Orit join Ceasar Manzoki to celebrate the winner against Police Credit: John Batanudde

Besides, the four time champions have Bright Anukani, Milton Karisa, Ibrahim Orit, Paul Mucureezi and Bobosi Byaruhanga who can be match winners on any given day.

For Police, Johnson Odong, Brian Mululi, Tonny Mawejje, Yusuf Ssozi and former Venom Duncan Sseninde will be the main threat that Vipers must contain if they are to leave Lugogo with all points.

Key Stat

Vipers have won all their previous meetings with Police since losing 2-1 to the Cops at Namboole in 2017.