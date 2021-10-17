Management of Vipers Sports Club officially recruited Angola international forward Nelione Jose Tavares.

Popularily known as “Nelito”, Tavares signed a two-year employment contract with the reigning Stanbic Uganda Cup winners.

He joined the Venoms from Angola Premier League outfit Kabuscorp Sport Clube Do Palancaon.

Tavares arrived in the country on Thursday evening and was immediately registered as a Venom before the Ugandan transfer window closed.

Therefore, his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) has been cleared and will don shirt 24.

Vipers SC assistant coach Marcelo Cardoso with Nelione “Nelito” Jose Tavares. The forward will don shirt 24 (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Vipers Sports Club head coach Roberto “Robertinho” Oliveira expressed delight upon signing the Angolan whom he believes is an important inclusion to the team.

We are delighted to have Tavares. I worked with him close to 6yrs and when we requested management to sign him, they did so. We are pleased that his finally here. He is an important addition to our squad mostly upfront. Roberto “Robertinho” Oliveira , Vipers SC Head Coach

Nelione “Nelito” Jose Tavares in training with the Vipers teammates at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

He is the third new recruit to the team for the club with teenage goalkeeper Jack Komakech and midfielder Bright Anukani the others.

Tavares is the third foreign based player at the Kitende based club currently in the club.

The other two include Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora and forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Vipers officially kick off the 2021-2022 season with a short away trip to the MTN Omondi Stadium against Police on Sunday, October 17, 2021.