Sunday October 17, 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 3pm

Wakiso Giants start life without Viane Ssekajugo as they host 13-time KCCA with either seeking a bright start to the campaign.

Ssekajugo, the Purple Sharks’ top talisman for the past two campaigns left for URA.

Nevertheless, Douglas Bamweyana is confident the available lads will fill the big boots and has a better plan for the team.

“Players come and go,” he stated when asked about Ssekajugo. “We are confident of the qualities we have in the side and expect some to step up and take the responsibilities,” he added.

Douglas Bamweyana, the Wakiso Giants head coach

“But our main focus is to have a better spread of goals across the team and reduce over reliance on particular individuals.”

The Purple Sharks are likely to turn to Ivan Bogere, Frank Ssebuufu and new signing Shariph Kimbowa for goals.

Meanwhile, KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso who takes charge of his first campaign on a permanent tenure after replacing Mike Mutebi early this year trusts experience to see his side through.

KCCA Football Club manager Morley Byekwaso (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

“We have had a very good pre-season. The players have worked really hard and they know the objectives of the club going into the first game of the season,” he told the club media. “The game against Wakiso will be tough but we think we have enough experience to get us the result in the game,” he adds.

The hosts will miss the services of new signings Grant Matsiko and Titus Ssematimba through injury and documentation issues but the rest of the team is available for selection.

On the part of the Kasasiro, they will not have Emma Wasswa, Brian Kayanja, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo and Charles Lwanga who are out injured.

Key Stats

This will be the third league meeting between the two sides with KCCA winning once and the other ended in a draw.

If he plays, Moses Aliro will be facing his former side for the first time since he was deemed surplus to requirements at Lugogo.

Other former KCCA players in Wakiso Giants include Tom Masiko, Simon Namwanja and Lawrence Bukenya.