StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 1):

Gaddafi 0-2 Busoga United

A ten man Busoga United had the last and final smile over newly promoted Gaddafi with a 2-0 win in the first of Jinja derbies at the Gaddafi Arena on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Teenage midfielder Elvis Ngonde and forward Anwar Ntege were on target with two second half strikes in a space of two minutes.

Ngonde, a student at St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a simple tap-in after Anwar Ntege’s donkey-work.

Ntege rounded up goalkeeper Paul Mujampwani before laying the ball for Ngonde to finish into an empty net.

Ntege, a former Ndejje University, URA and BUL forward then finished at the near post of Mujampwani after another well laid ball from the right by the industrious Shaka Ssozi.

Ngonde turned villain with a red card by referee George Olemu with four minutes to play and Gaddafi attained numerical advantage for the time being.

Action between Gaddafi and Busoga United at the Gaddafi Arena on Monday, 18th October 2021. Busoga United won 2-0

Busoga United’s Ntege was named the pilsner man of the match, earning a plaque and cash, Shs. 100,000.

Anwar Ntege show the man of the match plaque and placard

Busoga United, a side coached by Abbey Bogere Kikomeko held onto the lead to grab maximum points that puts them level as other clubs that won on match day one; Vipers, Arua Hill, KCCA and Mbarara City.

Gaddafi makes the trip to the MTN Omondi Stadium to face KCCA on Saturday, 23rd October 2021.

Meanwhile, Busoga United will be off on match day two and will only return to action on 27th October 2021 at home (FUFA Technical Center, Njeru) against KCCA.

Team Line Ups:

Gaddafi XI: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Franco Onen, Sserwada, Paul Musamali, Andrew Waiswa (Captain), Kyeyune, Brian Kalumba, Mark Bamukyaaye, Steven Mungunchi, Faisal Muwawu, Joel Madondo

Subs: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Ibrahim Massa, Yunus Sibira, Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano, Alex Kitata, Ronald Obele

Head coach: Abdu Mubaraka Wamboya

Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Peter Onzima, George Kalyowa, Douglas Bithum, Hassan Kintu, Elvis Ngonde, Anthony Mayanja (Captain), Rashid Mpata, Anwaru Ntege, Elvis Kibbale, Paul Ssekulima

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Steven Okello, Isaac Wagoina, Derrick Basoga, Ronald Kasamba

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Match Officials:

