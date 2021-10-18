Confederation of African Football (CAF) has made further changes to the fixtures for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier fixtures.

According to CAF, the fixtures that were released last week had some errors and these have been rectified.

“Previously, the system erroneously published a few incorrect fixtures. This has since been rectified.” Confirms a statement on the CAF website.

For instance in the fixtures released last week, Uganda had been pitted against Botswana but this has been changed.

Uganda will now face South Africa at the third round as it had been earlier scheduled.

The first leg of the third round will take place between 2-4 December, while the return leg will take place from 16-18 December.

To reach the third round, Uganda eliminated Kenya 10-3 on aggregate.

With CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship around the corner (28th October -10th November), Uganda will hope to use the tournament as precursor for the games against South Africa.

Third Round Fixtures:

First Leg (2, 3 & 4 December 2021)

Tanzania vs Burundi

Botswana vs Ethiopia

Uganda vs South Africa

Zambia vs Ghana

Morocco vs Gambia

Senegal vs Guinea

Cameroon vs Gabon

Congo vs Nigeria

Second Leg (16, 17 & 18 December 2021)

Burundi vs Tanzania

Ethiopia vs Botswana

South Africa vs Uganda

Ghana vs Zambia

Gambia vs Morocco

Guinea vs Senegal

Gabon vs Cameroon

Nigeria vs Congo