StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022:

Match Day 1 (Monday, October 18, 2021)

Gaddafi Vs Busoga United – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja (3 PM)

The first of the eagerly anticipated Jinja derbies will kick off on Monday, October 18, 2021 between newcomers Gaddafi and Busoga United at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

It is a new-look side for Busoga United that has the old coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko still in the steering seat.

Busoga United’s captain Anthony Mayanja, one the remaining players from last season is optimistic of a brave fight in the game.

L-R: Michael Nantamu, Anthony Mayanja (captain) and Anwar Ntege will all be key for Busoga United in the derby.

“We shall give the best in this match. There is a lot in stock for the two clubs being a derby” Mayanja remarked.

Busoga United lost more than a dozen players due to expiry of contracts and contract breach (non payment of salaries for a long time).

Gaddafi will dwell upon star players as Joel Madondo, Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano, Ibrahim Massa, Faizal Muwawu, captain Andrew Waiswa and others for inspiration.

Abdu Mubaraka Wamboya, Gaddafi Football Club’s head coach

The Soldier Boyz’s head coach Abdu Mubarak Wamboya believes the derby game will be open for any of the two clubs to contest.

“The derby can go either way. We are ready to push on for maximum points because the target like we set is finish among the top 10 in the league.” Wamboya disclosed.

Gaddafi right back Ibrahim Massa

The center referee for this game will be George Olemu. He work alongside Ronald Katenya and Docus Atuhaire as first and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official for the game is Ronald Madanda whilst the referee assessor is Amin Bbosa Nkono.

Match Officials: