2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League:

Match Day 1 (Sunday, 17th October 2021 Results):

Police 0-2 Vipers

Vipers Wakiso Giants 0-3 KCCA

Vipers Sports Club worked for the maximum points and got them on the opening round of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League.

This followed a well calculated 2-0 win on the road away to 2-0 to Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday, 17th October 2021.

A goal in either half from winger Milton Karisa and DR Congo born forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki won the maximum points for the Venoms.

Milton Karisa beats Police’s Eric Ssenjobe in the game

Karisa struck home brilliantly in the 38th minute after being set up by new signing Bright Anukani as Robertihno’s side took the half time lead 1-0.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, Vipers doubled their lead through a well poked ball by Manzoki after an enterprising run by right back and stand-in captain Paul Willa on the right flank.

George Kiryowa in action against Ceaser Lobi Manzoki

There were no further goals in the goals but good enough for the Venoms to kick off the season on a winning note.

Vipers’ left back Abdul Aziz Kayondo was named the pilsner man of the match.

Abdul Azizi Kayondo shows off the man of the match placard and plaque

Meanwhile, KCCA humbled Wakiso Giants 3-0 at their own graveyard of the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Sadat Happy Anaku, Davis Kasirye and Ashraf Mugume scored the three goals for KCCA.

Vipers face a wounded Wakiso Giants next this coming Friday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Tom Ikara, Hassan Muhammod, Eric Ssenjobe, Tonny Kiwalazi, George Kiroywa, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Yusuf Ssozi, Samuel Kayongo, Mawejje Muwada, Brian Muluuli Mayanja, Duncan Sseninde

Subs: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Joseph Sentume, Ruben Kimera, Hassan Wasswa Nteza, Fahad Kizito, Eddy Kapampa, Mubarak Nsubuga

Team Officials:

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Abdallah Mubiru Assistant coach: John Luyinda

John Luyinda Team Doctor: Mahmood Ssenyondo

Mahmood Ssenyondo Goalkeeping coach: Richard Kansole

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutomobora (G.K), Paul Willa (Captain), Abdul-Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Livingstone Mulondo, Siraje Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, David Bagoole, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Ceaser Lobi Manzoki

Subs: Derrick Kiggundu (G.K), Ibrahim Orit, Disan Galiwango, Abdul Karim Watambala, Jacob Okao, Davis Ssali, Nelito

Team officials:

Head coach: Roberto Oliveira

Roberto Oliveira Assistant Coach: Jose Rodrigues Marcelo cardoso

Jose Rodrigues Marcelo cardoso Assistant Coach: Daniel Male

Daniel Male Goalkeeper Trainer: Ibrahim Mugisha

Ibrahim Mugisha Team Doctor: Michael Lule

Michael Lule Physical Trainer: Ibrahim Kato

Match officials: