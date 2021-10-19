Having originally been set to take a one-week break after the third round, the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series has been rescheduled with the extension of the break until November 6.

Uganda Rugby Union has today confirmed the developments that started making rounds on Saturday during the third round in Soroti.

#Guinness7s Update:

We now go into a 2-weeks break

on 23rd October and 30th October



Guinness7s will resume on 6/7th November with Rujumba7s (Kingspark)



Kigezi 7s in Kabale will follow on 13th November



Coronation 7s (Legends) on 20/21st Nov will crown off the series pic.twitter.com/J3cQp08aXg — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) October 19, 2021

The extension has been added to accommodate the Safari Sevens which makes its return since 2019. The Safari Sevens will be hosted on October 30-31 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Uganda is expected to send the men’s Sevens national team for the event. On Sunday, after the second round of the Central Region Women’s Sevens Championship, the women’s teams requested URU Vice President Oscar Olaro to organise their participation too.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth with the ball in hand against the Springboks during 2019 Safari Sevens

At the 2019 event, Uganda finished in tenth place after losing the Challenge Cup final to South African outfit Western Province by 29-12.

Thus, the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series will resume on November 6 in the fourth round during the Rujumba Sevens hosted by Black Pirates Rugby Club at King’s Park Stadium. This will be the start of a three-weekend rollercoaster that will see the series head to Kabale City and back to Kampala City for the series finale.