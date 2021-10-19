Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has picked keen interest in the comments made by Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa.

In the aftermath of Express 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Arua Hill last Friday at the Betway Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, Bbosa made outrageous comments alleging that the defeat was partially attributed to the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa.

Bbosa relates the loss to Mwesigwa whom he alleges to have sided with the referees to have Express lose the game.

L-R: Wasswa Bbosa, Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi and Isaac Mwesigwa celebrate with the 2020-2021 Uganda Premier League trophy

Therefore, the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee which is headed by Deo Mutabazi took a keen interest in Bbosa comments.

The committee has asked Bbosa to submit a written statement by Thursday, 21st October 2021 (latest 11 am) in relation to the comments made in the media and to officials.

Kawowo Sports has established that there is an internal rift between Bbosa and some club officials with the CEO Mwesigwa also implicated.

The club continues to prepare for matchday two of their Uganda Premier League duel away to army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) this Saturday, 23rd October 2021 at the Bombo Army Military Stadium.