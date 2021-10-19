Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been convicted on two counts of sexual assault in the Gqeberha Regional Court on Tuesday.

Micho who has been in and out of court in Gqeberha on the charge of sexual harassment was handed a three-year jail term suspended for five years.

He, however, has been granted leave to appeal the conviction.

Former Zambian national soccer coach Milutin Sredojevic leaving court after being convicted on two counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment, suspended for 5 years. His legal team was granted leave to appeal the conviction, reports Riaan Marais. pic.twitter.com/XYZw7g4Cmf — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) October 19, 2021

The Serbian coach, then in charge of the Zambia national football team, was accused by a 39-year-old woman of touching her buttocks and making inappropriate sexual remarks towards her.

The incident occurred last December during the 2021 U21 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Wolfson Stadium.

According to Soccer Laduma, it is alleged that when the woman delivered coffee to Sredojevic and others who were watching the match from the stands, she asked the coach if he wanted sugar with his coffee but to her surprise, Micho allegedly said that he needed another type of sugar while allegedly pointing at the woman’s private parts.