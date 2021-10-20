Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed his next course of action after court in South Africa found him guilty of sex assault.

The Serbian revealed in a statement he released on his social media pages and promised to appeal the ruling terming the whole case as a means of character assassination to his name.

“I issue this statement to categorically dismiss and dispel the mischievous reports alleging my arrest in South Africa. These reports are premised on a well-orchestrated plot of some devious and malicious faceless people hell- bent at tarnishing my name and using all means to set me up and cause humiliation to my image,” Micho said in a statement.

We live in abnormal COVID times where to remain normal&healthy is biggest gift u could get in life.Sincerely value &appreciate unbelievable support from my AFRICAN FOOTBALL family from all spheres of life.Bellow STATEMENT i owe to all those that appreciate my service to AFRICA… pic.twitter.com/sj7SSdULly — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) October 20, 2021

“Let it be known factually that upon my appearance in court for a case that was brought by means of character assassination to my name.

“I subjected myself to the South African justice system solely because I am a law abiding person who fully cooperated with authorities from the very beginning even while I knew that I was simply being a target.

“My decision to take the matter on appeal is in total agreement with the Magistrate as she said. Another Court May arrive at a different conclusion” which is why my pursuit of injustice cannot let the perpetuation of injustice against me go un challenged.”

Meanwhile, Fufa also issued statement backing Micho and stated that he will be back in the country as soon as possible to continue with national team duties.