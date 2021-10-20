They could be the most successful football club in the land but SC Villa’s lack of a permanent home has seen them settle for Kavumba Recreation Ground for the 2021/22 season.

The Jogoos are currently embroiled in administration conflict with Fufa and are not part of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League so far that got underway last week.

But that hasn’t stopped them from preparing and the latest of that is confirming a new home ground for the season.

SC Villa had previously stated that they would use Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru but that has since changed according to the statement on the club website.

“Last month, SC Villa confirmed that their new home ground for the 2021/22 season would be the Fufa technical centre in Njeru.

But after recent developments, the club management decided to move from Njeru,” read part of the statement.

Kavumba Recreation Ground is Villa’s new home ground for 2021/22 season https://t.co/j7nZFvIy0D pic.twitter.com/zwihFNaTWs — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) October 20, 2021

We are happy to confirm that our new home ground will be the Kavumba Recreation Ground in Wakiso. We feel as management, it will be accessible and therefore convenient, not only for the players, but our fans too, when they are allowed to return to stadia. SC VILLA CEO, Muhammad Bazirengedde

The 16-time UPL winners have previously hosted games at Masaka Recreation Ground, Ssaza Ground in Mityana, Mandela National stadium, Namboole, Nakivubo and most recently Bombo.

Despite missing out on match day one, reports reveal they have settled their grievances with Fufa and will open their season with a trip to Arua on October 23.