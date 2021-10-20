Uganda U20 Women’s National Team will shift focus to the regional tournament (CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship) after a good start in the Qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The team eliminated Kenya 10-3 on aggregate to advance to the third round where they will face South Africa.

However, focus will now shift to CECAFA where Uganda is the host. The tournament will be played between 28th October – 10th November at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The team enters camp today and Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has summoned a provisional squad of 30 players.

The majority of the players that were in the squad which faced Kenya at the start of this month have been maintained.

However, there are new faces including goalkeeper Diana Natukunda who plays at Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.

The others include; Asia Nakibuuka who has been part of the Crested Cranes team that played at COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa and now preparing to face Ethiopia in the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Constance Nelima (She Kataka FC), Olivia Babirye (Lady Doves FC), and Aisha Namukaaya (Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC) are the other new faces on the team.

Kiyingi expects to use the tournament as a precursor for the FIFA U20 Women’s Cup Matches against South Africa slated for December.

U20 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Diana Natukunda (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens FC)

Defenders: Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), , Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders: Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Phiona Nabulime (Devine Soccer Academy), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Olivia Babirye (Lady Doves FC)

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Apollon Ladies FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC), Aisha Namukaaya (Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC), Constance Nelima (She Kataka FC), Ronah Regina Nantege (She Corporate FC)

Officials