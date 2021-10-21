The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees department has confirmed the match officials to handle the six matches slated for match day two.

Match day two will be played on Friday, 22nd October 2021 and on the subsequent day.

Ronald Kirangwa has been appointed the in-charge of the Vipers against Wakiso Giants game at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Ronald Kirangwa will be in charge of Vipers’ home contest against Wakiso Giants at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Hakim Mulindwa and Samuel Mbabali are the first and second assistants respectively while Ali Kaddu is the fourth official and the referee assessor will be Khalifan Kanakulya.

At the Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe in Jinja city, Muzamiru Waiswa will be in charge of BUL and Police.

Khalid Muyaga is the assistant referee one while Mathias Omunyira is the assistant referee two.

The fourth official is Siraji Mpyangu with Asuman Kityo as the referee assessor.

John Bosco Kalibala will be in charge of Soltilo Bright Stars’s home duel against Onduparaka at the Kavumba Recreational Grounds in Wakiso.

John Bosco Kalibala

Kalibala has Isa Masembe as his first assistant and Lydia Wanyama Nantabo the second assistant.

Paul Turyamureeba is the fourth official with Faisal Nsubuga as the referee assessor.

On Saturday 23rd October 2021, there will also be three games.

Rajab Bakasambe will handle Tooro United against Mbarara City at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

Bakasambe was fourth official on match day one when Wakiso Giants lost 3-0 at home to KCCA last weekend.

Referee Rajab Bakasambe issuing a red card last season to a MYDA player ( now relegated) against Soltilo Bright Stars in Tororo

Charles Zziwa and Jane Mutonyi are the first and second assistants respectively.

Diana Murungi is fourth official as veteran Samuel Egesa Wesonga shall serve as the referee assessor.

At the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Rahuman Atiku will be the center referee when KCCA entertains newcomers Gaddafi.

Atiku’s assistants are; Emmanuel Okudra (first) and Immaculate Ongeira (second).

FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat is the fourth official and the referee assessor is Rosebell Rwamuyamba.

Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

As UPDF takes on Express at the Bombo Military Barracks Ground, female FIFA Referee Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda will be the center refree.

Gilbert Ngyendo is the first assistant referee and Fahad Sekayuba as the second assistant.

The fourth official in Bombo shall be Richard Kimbowa with the referee assessor as Ali Kalyango.

UPDF Vs Express – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds