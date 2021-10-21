FUFA Awards 2021: 4 th December – Speke Resort Munyonyo

4 December – Speke Resort Munyonyo Theme: ‘Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Football Personalities’

When the 2021 football awards return at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala, for the very first time, a futsal (in-door football) player will smile home with glittering plaque and cash.

For the first time ever, the Futsal best player has been included among the 13 award categories that will be handsomely rewarded.

Big Talent Soccer Academyagainst Mengo on match day 6 of the 2021 Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena during the 2021 Futsal Super League

This was revealed on during the official awards launch at the Stonehaven Malcolm X Hotel in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

FUFA First Vice President Justus Mugisha was the chief guest in an event also attended by the Executive Committee member Rogers Mulindwa (represented the chairman of the FUFA Awards organizing committee), FUFA CEO Edgar Watson, Uganda Premier League (UPL) Board vice chairman David Sserebe Bunya, Uganda Cranes assistant coach Moses Basena, FUFA Marketing director Esther Musoke, other FUFA secretariat staff and the respective sponsors’ representatives.

FUFA Executive Committee member Rogers Mulindwa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mulindwa noted that Futsal will be rewarded after successful completion of their season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first time, we shall have an award for the best Futsal player of the season” Mulindwa noted.

Perhaps, the FUFA upcoming talent catergory will not be recognized since the FUFA Juniors League has been absent for now two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Airtel-FUFA Awards have helped the players develop and contributed immensely to the national teams (senior and junior teams). I thank Airtel Uganda who are FUFA’s main sponsors, the title sponsors of the Airtel FUFA Awards. We thank you and other partners’ Justus Mugisha who represented the FA boss, Moses Magogo remarked.

FUFA 1st Vice President Justus Mugisha Stonehaven Malcolm X Hotel in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday, October 21, 2021 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Main sponsors (Airtel Uganda) have offered Shs. Shs. 100,000,000 sponsorship package as well as the other partners to make the awards as colourful as ever.

For starters, Park beat Big Talent in the final of the 2021 Futsal national league as they won their maiden title.

FUFA Chief Executive Officer with Nile Special’s John Paul Ssemakula during the awards launch (Credit: John Batanudde)

MVP’s nominees:

Vipers’ trio of Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Yunus Sentamu are joined by Express forward Erick Kenzo Kambale and URA captain Shafik Kagimu for the male nominees.

The female catergory nominees has two Lady Doves players in Daisy Nakaziro and Fazilah Ikwaput.

The other three are; Joan Naggayi (She Maroons), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens) and Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies).

The nominees for the other 12 catergories will be confirmed in the due course as well as voting mechanisms.

The 13 different categories of awards to be given out:

Male Player of the Year Nominees 2021

Nominees: Erick Kambale (Express), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers)

Female Player of the Year Nominees 2021

Nominees: Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Joan Naggayi (She Maroons), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Male Coach of the Year 2021

Women Football Coach of the Year 2021

Beach Soccer Player of the Year 2021

Best XI 2021 (Men)

Best XI 2021 (Women)

Member Association Award 2021

Fair Play Award 2021 (To be sponsored by Ecobank Uganda)

Futsal Player of the Year 2021

FUFA Presidential Award 2021

Fans’ Favorite Uganda foreign based player 2021

Best Squad (Club/National Team) of a particular Year

Launch of the 2021 Airtel FUFA Awards at Stonehaven Malcolm X Hotel in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday, October 21, 2021.