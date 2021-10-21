Uganda Cranes has improved in the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Uganda is now 82nd in the whole world with 1297 points ahead of Benin (83rd with 1290 points).

From the previous rankings released in September 2021, Uganda Cranes had been ranked 83rd.

This stride is attributed to the two back-to-back victories over fierce rivals Rwanda in the 2022 second round FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes won by an identical 1-0 score-line over the two legs played in Kigali (Stade De Kigali, Nyamirambo) and Wakiso (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende).

Israel based center forward Aziz Fahad Bayo scored in the two legs.

Aziz Fahad Bayo celebrates the lone strike against Rwanda at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Rest of CECAFA:

Kenya slips to 104th on 1189 points, Sudan improves to 123rd (1139 points), Tanzania is 130th (1123 points, Rwanda falls to 133rd (1111 points), Ethiopia drops to 137th (1079 points), Burundi stays put in the 141st position (1070 points).

Meanwhile, South Sudan slipped to 167th (980 points), Eritrea stayed in the 203rd place (855 points), Djibouti dropped to 188th with 905 points and Somalia remained in the 195th position with 873 points.

San Marino is the least ranked country in the world, rated 210th with 810 points.

Belgium, Brazil, France, Italy, England, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Denmark complete the top ten respective countries.

Meanwhile, Morocco (29th, +4), Russia (33rd, +4), Egypt (44th, +4), Saudi Arabia (49th, +7) and South Africa (66th, +7) all made strides on the back of two wins from two this month in Qatar 2022 qualifying.

Two nations in the second half of table fared even better, with New Zealand (111, +10) and Indonesia (165, +10) the joint-biggest movers this month, ahead of Central African Republic (115, +9) and Cambodia (170, +8).

The next rankings will be published on 25th November 2021.