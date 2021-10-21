Friday October 22, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 3pm

Vipers’ fans can’t wait to see their new coach Roberto Oliviera in charge of his first home game as they host Wakiso Giants in the Wakiso derby.

The two sides square off at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with the Brazilian in the home dugout for the first time since his appointment in September.

The former Gor Mahia coach has had a brilliant start to his career winning the Stanbic Uganda Cup and also earning an opening day victory away at Police.

Kaddu in action against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. The game ended 0-0 last season (Credit: Wakiso Giants Media)

He faces a Wakiso Giants low on confidence after a humbling defeat to KCCA at home.

However, the Purple Sharks will draw inspiration from their previous performances against their day’s opponents that have ended in only a single defeat and three stalemates.

Douglas Bamweyana has revealed that much of the work has been polishing the forward line that didn’t come to the party on Sunday.

“In our last game, our biggest disappointments was our self not exactly the opponent and I think the score line flatters them. We had chances but failed to take them,” he told the club website.

Wakiso Giants Coach Douglas Bamweyana

“That’s where we have tried to put emphasis in the last few days to try and improve on our finishing and our authority in the final third.”

Vipers are expected to have striker Yunus Sentamu back in the team after missing day one and could start up front with Ceaser Mazonki.

Paul Mucureezi who also sat out the game at Lugogo could also make the squad.

Yunus Sentamu races to the ball (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants are boosted by the availability to Titus Ssematimba and Shariph Kimbowa who missed the first game but remain without Pius Kaggwa, Grant Matsiko and Hassan Wasswa Dazo.

Last season’s both meetings ended in draws; 1-1 at Wakiso and goalless in Kitende.