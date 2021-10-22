The Fufa Ethics and Disciplinary Committee have found Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa guilty of unsporting comments during the defeat to Arua Hill on match day one.

Bbosa allegedly said that “CEO Waffe Yasasudde ba referee bankube omupiira nkimanyi,” literally translated as “Our CEO bribed the referees to ensure we lose this match,” after referee Lucky Kasalirwe gave a foul outside the area after Kambale was felled on the edge of the area.

Bbosa and Mwesigwa left have of recent fallen out according to reports from Wankulukuku

“Wasswa Bbosa, the Head coach of Express FC has been suspended for three Competition matches and fined UGX2M for his unsporting comments made in the UPL match between Express FC and Arua Hill,” read part of the statement released on Fufa Twitter handle.

“The fine of UGX2M must be paid within 15 days from receipt of the decision released today. He is required to produce proof of payment of the same to the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee by 5th November 2021.”

That implies Bbosa will miss matches starting on Saturday at Bombo when the Red Eagles visit UPDF plus away match against Bul and at home against Vipers.