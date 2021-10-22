Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 2):

BUL 2-1 Police

Police Vipers 5-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Onduparaka

BUL Football Club kicked off their 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season in style with a 2-1 home against Police at the Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe in Jinja city.

Ibrahim Mugulusi and Richard Wandyaka scored the goals for Alex Isabirye’s coached side in either half.

Brian Muluuli Mayanja’s earlier equalizer on the stroke of half time remained to be a mere equalizer.

Mugulusi netted the opener in the 37th minute after a perfectly curled corner kick eluded the defensive wall and the goalkeeper Tom Ikara for the goal.

BUL players celebrate their opening goal scored by Ibrahim Mugulusi (far right)

Muluuli brought the game level with the equalizer in the first added minute before the mandatory half time recess.

Wandyaka restored BUL’s lead, finishing off Fredson Gwoto’s donkey work, three minutes into the second half.

BUL played gallantly to defend the lead with jealousness until the final whistle.

Yusuf Ssozi in action for Police

Muluuli would have easily brought the game level had his header not hit the woodwork in the 85th minute.

There were four bookings in the game (two per side); Umar Mukobe and Dickson Nuwamanya for BUL as Police’s Hassan Muhamood and Eric Senjobe were also cautioned by referee Muzamiru Waiswa.

Brian Muluuli Mayanja and Ibrahim Mugulusi during a set piece

On the same day, Vipers humbled visiting 10 man Wakiso Giants 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Last season’s league top scorer Yunus Junior Sentamu scored a poker (four goals) and Cesar Lobi Manzoki added the other.

Wakiso Giants played about 55 minutes with a man less after a red card to left back George Kaddu.

At Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Soltilo Bright Stars suffered the loss in a row, falling 1-0 at home to visiting Onduparaka.

Match day two resumes on Saturday, 23rd October 2021 with two games on the menu.

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Richard Ayiko, Walter Ochora, Douglas Muganga, Umaru Mukobe, George Kasonko (Captain), Jerome Kirya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Richard Wandyaka, Martin Aprem, Fredson Gwoto (04)

Subs: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Hilary Onek, Owen Mukisa, Pascal Ngobi, Dickson Nuwamanya, Musa Esenu, Ibrahim Nsimbe

Head Coach: Alex Isabirye

Police XI Vs BUL

Police XI: Tom Ikara (GK), Hassan Mohamed, Tonny Kiwalazi, George Kiryowa, Yusuf Ssozi, Samuel Kayongo (Captain), Muwadda Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe, Juma Balinya, Emmanuel Mugume, Brian Muluuli Mayanja

Subs: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Joseph Sentume, Ruben Kimera, Arafat Kakonge, Herman Wasswa Nteza

Head coach: Abdullah Mubiru

The match officials with the BUL and Police before kick-off

Match Officials: