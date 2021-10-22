2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2):

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Vipers 5-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants BUL 2-1 Police

Onduparaka Football Club attained their first victory of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season, after beating Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Ramadan Dudu scored the all-important goal on the half hour mark.

Dudu’s powerful header beat goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, a debutant on the day for Soltilo Bright Stars since his transfer from KCCA.

This followed a decently swung in corner kick by the left footed Rashid Okocha.

The Catarpillars held onto the lead to win the game and record their first maximum points of the season after a 1-all draw with UPDF on match day one away at the AbaBet GreenLight Stadium in Arua city.

There were three cautions in the game as indicated by the referee John Bosco Kalibala.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ duo of Simon Ssemayange and Alfred Onek were booked in the 44th and 80th minutes respectively.

Onduparaka captain Shaban Jagason Muhammad got booked in the fourth minute of added time after the 90 minutes.

With four points, Onduparaka is now second on the log behind Vipers who humiliated 10 man Wakiso Giants 5-0 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to record their second victory of the season.

Yunus Junior Sentamu scored four goals and Cesar Lobi Manzoki added the other as Wakiso Giants’ left back George Kaddu was red carded in the 33rd minute.

Dudu was deservedly named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and Shs. 100,000.

Ramadhan Dudu with his plaque

Soltilo Bright Stars has now lost two games in succession after the 3-1 slip on the road away to Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium on match day one.

In the other game on the same day, BUL edged Police 2-1 at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Ibrahim Mugulusi curled home the opener for BUL in the 37th minute from a free-kick before Brian Muluuli Mayanja cancelled it on the stroke of half time.

Richard Wandyaka connected home Fredson Gwoto’s assist with the second goal for BUL three minutes into the final stanza.

Match day two continues on Saturday, 23rd October 2021 with three matches.

Defending champions Express visit UPDF at the Bombo Army Military Stadium.

KCCA is home to newcomers Gaddafi at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and Tooro United shall be home to Mbarara City away in Fort Portal.

Team Line Ups:

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Andrew Kyambadde, Warren Bbule, Cleo Fiat, Josep Janjali, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Nelson Senkatuka (Captain), Jamir Kisitu Nvule, Kaka

Subs: Simon Tamale (G.K), Derrick Ngoobi, Alfred Onek, Derrick Kiggundu, Methidoius Jungu, Augustine Kacancu, Odongo

Onduparaka XI: Micheal Kagiri (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Ivan Okello, Isaac Okello, Ramadhan Dudu, Abasi Katerega, Nathan Oloro, Shaban Muhammad, Emmanuel Okech, Rashid Agau

Subs: Emmanuel Opolot (G.K), Rashid Yakin, Allan Busobozi, Gabriel Matata, James Jarieko, Crisp Brian Kubo

Match Officials: