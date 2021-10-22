Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 2):

Friday, 22nd October 2021 – Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Onduparaka – Kavumba Recreational Grounds –Wakiso (3 PM)

Soltilo Bright Stars entertains West Nile based Onduparaka on match day of the 2020-2021 Uganda Premier League on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Both clubs are seeking for their opening wins in the campaign having failed to secure maximum points on match day one.

Onduparaka rallied from a goal down to earn a point off visiting UPDF at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua whilst Soltilo Bright Stars lost 3-1 on the road away to Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Therefore, the game at Kavumba on Friday is one that both sides look forward to make quick amends.

Soltilo Bright Stars head coach Baker Mbowa targets maximum points at home with the boost of the return for defenders Warren Bbule (after sour ending injury from the previous season) and Allan Katwe (toe wound).

Simon Peter Mugerwa and Baker Mbowa on duty last season at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club Credit: John Batanudde

“We are hoping for maximum points having started very poorly away in Mbarara. We shall build on the home advantage to perform well. Hopefully, we shall make a strong statement at home” Mbowa disclosed.

Onduparaka will still be without head coach Lutalo Bbosa who is on national team duty with the Uganda Crested Cranes team.

In Bbosa’s absence, assistant coach Juma Ssekizziyivu, Louis “Figo” Kizito, Bosco Dudu and other members will still handle the team.

“We are well prepared, everyone has been training hard, we’ve forgotten about our past game and everyone’s concentration is on tomorrow’s game. We are not on pressure and I think we shall get the three Points.” Shaban Muhammed, team captain revealed.

Onduparaka’s talisman and captain Shaban Muhammed

Key players:

Onduparaka will still need the inspiration of their captain Shaban Muhammed, James Jarieko, Ivan Okello, Emmanuel Okech, Ahmed Amayo, Gabriel Matata as well as goalkeepers Emmanuel Opoloto and Michael Kagiri, among others.

The host team has Bbule back, goalkeeper Simon Tamale, winger Ibrahim Kasinde, Andrew Kyambadde, captain Nelson Senkatuka, Joseph Janjali, Derrick Ngoobi, Marvin Youngman and others.

This game will be handled by John Bosco Kalibala, assisted by Isa Maseme (first assistant) and Lydia Wanyama Nantabo (second assistant) with Paul Turyamureeba as the fourth official.

Faisal Nsubuga is the referee assessor.

Match Officials: