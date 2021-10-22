2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2):

Vipers 5-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka BUL 2-1 Police

Vipers Sports Club recorded their second victory of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League in style with a convincing 5-0 home win against 10 man Wakiso Giants at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Friday, October 22, 2021.

A poker (four goals) from lethal forward Yunus Junior Ssentamu and Cesar Lobi Manzoki gave the Venoms the comfortable victory in a match also watched by assistant Uganda Cranes coach Moses Basena.

Wakiso Giants endured the final quarter of the first half and the rest of the game with a man less following a red card to left back George Kaddu for a second bookable offence.

Right from the on-set of the game played behind closed doors, the mission and intent for the home side were clear.

As early as the second minute, Kaddu poked his hand to the face of Paul Willa and the foul was called.

The resultant well curled in free-kick by Bright Anukani was headed onto the crossbar by Milton Karisa.

Three minutes later, Vipers left back Aziz Kayondo recovered to defend Amos Muwonge’s through ball and moments later Kayondo headed away a teasing ball from the left by Ivan Bogere.

Wakiso Giants’ defender Edward Satulo had a long free-kick collected with ease by Vipers’ goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora on 8 minutes.

Vipers opened the scoring through Yunus Ssentamu with a sublime left-footed finish following an explicit defense splitter by Milton Karisa on the right flank after 11 minutes.

WATCH | Yunus Sentamu fires Vipers ahead!#VIPWGFC | #StarTimesUPL | #HomeOfSports pic.twitter.com/zO7Nlfr1x5 — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) October 22, 2021 Yunus Sentamu’s first goal against Wakiso Giants (Credit: Sanyuka TV)

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga had a distant shoot from his own half sailing out with goalkeeper Samson Kirya off his line.

In the 23rd minute, Sentamu doubled his personal and team’s tally with a rebound after Milton Karisa’s initial shot-cum-cross had kissed the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Vipers was again celebrating when Manzoki headed home a rebounder from Kirya after Sentamu’s initial shot.

In the process, Kaddu got cautioned for bitterly protesting the goal

Wakiso Giants’ first threat at the opposition came on the half hour mark when midfielder Titus Ssematimba, making his debut had his curler from 30 yards saved by goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

There was an early change for Wakiso Giants when midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka was introduced for Simon Namwanja in the 31st minute.

Vipers attained numerical advantage when Kaddu was sent off for a second bookable offence, a foul against Karisa.

Kaddu exhibited some ugly scenes when he slapped the referees’ card and records before he walked out.

The early withdrawal of Namwanja and red card to Kaddu meant that Wakiso Giants had to re-organize their backline.

Moses Aliro remained at right back, midfielder Joshua Lubwama and Edward Satulo at center half with Alex Komakech at left back.

Byaruhanga had a distant free-kick from 40 yards saved for a corner kick by goalkeeper Samson Kirya in the 34th minute.

Muwonge and Ssematimba had the final attempts towards the Vipers’ goal in the closing minutes of the opening stanza as Vipers led with comfort 3-0.

Upon restart of the second half, towering forward Frank Ssebuufu replaced Amos Muwonge for Wakiso Giants’ second change.

Karisa shot out narrowly two minutes into the second half as Vipers resumed their dominance.

In the 51st minute, Manzoki stepped over to beat Satulo but Lubwama recovered to clear the danger.

Moments later, Manzoki ran directly into Wakiso Giants’ goal area and shot than the option of laying the ball.

Viper remained the time on a mission and midfielder Anukani had a decent chip that found Yunus Sentamu in off-side position.

Ssenfuka shoTwith a deflection to win a corner kick for Wakiso Giants as the visitors made the first attempt in the second half.

Vipers rested playmaker Anukani for Abdul-Karim Watambala in the 56th minute for the first change.

Sentamu’s hat-trick came on the hour mark, a great header off Abdul- Aziz Kayondo’s cross after an enterprising solo run on the left flank.

Two minutes later, another Kayondo cross found a diving header from Abdul-Karim Watambala.

Wakiso Giants made a double change in the 65th minute; Tom Masiko and Sharif Kimbowa were introduced for Titus Ssematimba and Ivan Bogere respectively.

Sentamu scored his fourth goal on the sunny evening, Vipers’ fifth after his brilliantly drilled shot settled into the bottom corner of the net after twisting and turning the defenders.

Wakiso Giants’ goalkeeper Samson Kirya survived being sent off when he handled the ball outside the goal area and shortly fouling subsistute Ibrahim Orit way outside his operational area.

Orit had come on for Karisa in the final quarter an hour of the game.

Vipers possessed the ball to frustrate the opposition who defended gallantly to avoid yet another goal.

With two wins out of two games, Vipers lead the table standings with six points, seven goals scored and none conceded so far to give Brazilian coach Alberto Oliveria a perfect start.

Meanwhile, BUL subjected Police to a defeat, their second in as many games witha 2-1 score-line at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja.

Onduparaka beat Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

Match day two resumes on Saturday, 23rd October 2021 with three matches; KCCA host newcomers Gaddafi, Tooro United is home against Mbarara City in Fort Portal city and UPDF will be home against the reigning champions Express.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Abdul Aziz Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Bashir Asiku, Siraje Sentamu, Milton Karisa (75’ Ibrahim Orit), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Cesar Manzoki, Bright Anukani (57’ Abdul-Karim Watambala), Yunus Sentamu

Subs Not Used: Jack Komakech (G.K), Jacob Okao, Dissan Galiwango, Musa Ssali, Nelito Tavares

Vipers Technical Bench:

Head Coach: Roberto Oliviera

Assistant Coach: Jose Rodrigues Marcelo Cardoso

Assistant Coach 2: Daniel Male

Goalkeeper Trainer: Ibrahim Mugisha

Team Doctor: Michael Lule

Physical Trainer: Ibrahim Kato

Wakiso Giants XI: Samson Kirya (G.K), Moses Aliro, Alex Komakech, Edward Satulo, Simon Namwanja (31’ Rahmat Ssenfuka), George Kaddu, Joshua Lubwama, Titus Ssematimba (65’ Tom Masiko), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Captain), Amos Muwonge (46’ Frank Ssebuufu), Ivan Bogere (65’ Sharif Kimbowa)

Subs Not Used: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Fahad Kawooya, Frank Ssenyondo

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Assistant Coach: Alex Gitta

Match Officials: