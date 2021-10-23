Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 2)

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Results:

KCCA 2-1 Gaddafi

Gaddafi UPDF 1-0 Express

Express Tooro United 1-0 Mbarara City

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club maintained the good run into the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season with a 2-1 home win against newly promoted Gaddafi at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Two first half goals by midfielder Ashraf Mugume and towering forward Davis Kasirye spurred KCCA to a comfortable 2-0 lead by the half-way mark.

Ashraf Mugume celebrates his beautiful curler for the opening goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

Forward Brian Kalumba, on loan from Vipers then pulled a goal back for Gaddafi with eight minutes into the second half as the visitors pulled back a goal.

Mugume curled home the opener after 18 minutes before Kasirye met right back Innocent Esimu Wafula’s inviting cross with a po

There were nervy moments for KCCA as Gaddafi sought for the equalizer to level the match.

Ibrahim Massa gets ahead of Sadat Anaku (Credit: John Batanudde)

Brian Kalumba and Denis Iguma race for the ball at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala.

KCCA missed the opportunity to score the third goal when Herbert Achai headed Brian Majwega’s curling corner-kick in the 82nd minute.

There were three cautions in the match shown by referee Rahuman Atiku.

The KCCA Brian duo of Majwega and Aheebwa were booked in the 64th and 84th minutes respectively.

Frank Mulimi of Gaddafi got cautioned in the 82nd minute.

Mugume was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and Shs 100,000.

Man of the match Ashraf Mugume with his man of the match plaque

Brian Majwega and Joel Madondo in action (Credit: John Batanudde)

KCCA has now won two of their opening games in the season having also defeated Wakiso Giants 3-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu on match day one.

Gaddafi has lost two back-to-back games since they fell 2-0 to rivals Busoga United in the Jinja derby.

Meanwhile, a ten man UPDF edged Express 1-0 at the Military Barracks playground in Bombo with veteran midfielder Musa Mudde on target with a well struck penalty.

This was the second loss for Express in succession after the opening day 2-0 home loss to newcomers Arua Hill.

In the other match day two game played on Saturday, Tooro United beat visiting Mbarara City 1-0 at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal.

Marvin Oshaba scored in the 5th minute for Tooro United and missed a late penalty.

KCCA XI Vs Gaddafi

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Innocent Esimu Wafula, Herbert Achai, Dennis Iguma, Geofrey Wasswa, Ali Abubakar Gift, Ashraf Mugume, Julius Poloto, Happy Sadat Anaku, Davis Kasirye, Brian Majwega

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Yasser Mugerwa, Samuel Ssenyonjo, John Revita, Rogers Mato, Brian Aheebwa, Ibrahim Juma

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Gaddafi XI Vs KCCA

Gaddafi XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Ibrahim Massa, Paul Musamali, Bakari Magumba, Andrew Waiswa (Captain), Yunus Sibira, Franco Onen, Stephen Munguchi, Joel Madondo, Brian Kalumba, Alex Kitata

Subs: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Willis Otongo, Naziru Sserwadda, Umar Kyeyune, Frank Mulimi, Faizal Muwawu, Sula Mpanga

Head coach: Abdul Mubaraka Wamboya

KCCA captain Benjamin Ochan (second left) and the Gaddafi captain Andrew Waiswa (second right) pose with the match officials prior to kick off

Match Officials:

Referee : Rahuman Atiku

: Rahuman Atiku Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra

Emmanuel Okudra Assistant Referee 2: Immaculate Ongeira

Immaculate Ongeira Fourth Official: Immaculate Achiro

Immaculate Achiro Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba