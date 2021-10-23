At the end of the second round of the Central Region Women’s Sevens championship at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Sunday evening, in the presence of URU Vice-President Oscar Olaro, players in the Tier 1 category vocally requested to participate in the Safari Sevens alongside their male counterparts.

Reports from across the border indicate that the Uganda Women’s Sevens national team has become the latest team to confirm participation in the 2021 Safari Sevens. This is according to news reported by Kenyan publication The Star this Saturday morning.

The Uganda Women’s Sevens join Zimbabwe, South Africa and Kenya in the event which will be played in a round-robin format.

The 24th edition of the Safari Sevens will be held from October 30-31, 2021, at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya with over fifteen teams expected to take part. These include the Uganda Men’s Sevens national team.

Kenya Rugby Union chairman Oduor Gangla said they expect a competitive tournament for both the women and the men.

“We are expecting a competitive tournament now that we have the 12 sides confirmed for the men’s competition and five for the women,” Gangla said.

The Safari Sevens was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It makes a return this weekend with fans allowed in the stands after curfew and restrictions on fans in stadiums were relaxed by the Kenyan government.