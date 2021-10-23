2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2):

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Games:

UPDF Vs Express – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds

KCCA Vs Gaddafi – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Tooro United Vs Mbarara City – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Army side Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and the reigning league champions Express are locking horns during match day two of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League in Bombo on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

This is one contest where the Red Eagles seek a revenge mission at hand against the men in green having lost 1-0 last season on the same ground.

Both sides are seeking for their first win of the campaign having failed to secure maximum points on match day one.

UPDF earned a point away from home during the 1-all draw with Onduparaka away in Arua city and Express lost 2-0 at home to newly promoted Arua Hill at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Therefore, the Saturday clash is envisaged as an opportunity for the two sides to make quick amends.

It is bad news for Express captain Enock Walusimbi who misses the trip because of a hip injury and so is wide-man Godfrey Lwesibawa.

Wasswa Bbosa starts his three match ban Credit: Express FC Media

Also, the Red Eagles head coach Wasswa Bbosa begins a three match suspension that he was slapped and a fine of Shs 2,000,000 for inappropriate comments made after the loss on match day one alleging that the club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa might have influenced the referees for the club to lose the game.

Without Bbosa, assistant coach James Odoch, Sam Kawalya (goalkeeping coach) will carry on the mantle.

Brian Ssenyondo being officially unveiled at Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club in July 2021 [Credit: David Isabirye]

UPDF’s new coach Brian Ssenyondo will be having his first ever home game in the league for the army funded entity.

Ssenyondo will build on the experience of goalkeeper Brian Bwete, defenders Bernard Muwanga and Denis Ssekitoleko, Simon Mbaziira, hardworking midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah, Ivan Ahimisibwe, among others for the much need inspiration.

Express has Erick Kenzo Kambale, Martin Kizza, experienced defender Murushid Juuko, Arthur Kiggundu, Muzamiru Mutyaba, John Byamukama, Abel Eturude, Issa Lumu, Daniel Shabana, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Joseph Akwandwanaho, Nicholas Kasozi, Mustafa Kiragga and others to compete away from home.

“We lost to Arua Hill in our first league game at home and we all felt bad about the loss, we didn’t convert our chances but this whole week we’ve worked on our mistakes and corrected them, UPDF FC is a good side but we’re champions and we can only respond by winning the game” Express midfielder Abel Eturude was quoted by the club media.

FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda is the assigned center referee for the game.

She will be assisted by Gilbert Ngyendo (first assistant) and Fahad Sekayuba (second assistant) with Richard Kimbowa the fourth official.

Retired FIFA referee Ali Kalyango is the referee assessor.

In the two other matches, Tooro United is home to Mbarara City at Buhinga in Fort Portal and KCCA will host newly promoted Gaddafi at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala in the first ever meeting for these two clubs.

Match Officials: