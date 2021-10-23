Zamalek (Egypt) 4-0 Tusker (Kenya) – Agg: 5-0

Egyptian giants Zamalek became the first team to reach the group stages of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League after seeing off Tusker 4-0 in Cairo.

The five-time champions were in no giving mood on the day adding to their first leg victory in Nairobi a week ago.

Youssef ‘Obama’ Fayed hit a brace for the White Knights while Seifeddine Jaziri and Achraf Bencharki scoring one apiece.

We qualify to the Group stage #CAFCL#CHAMP13NS | #Zamalek | #MostTitledIn20C pic.twitter.com/2j8RID6W7s — Zamalek SC English (@ZSCOfficial_EN) October 22, 2021

Kenyan champions Tusker are now relegated to the play off stage of the CAF Confederation Cup as they aim to emulate Gor Mahia who have played in the group stages of the competition on several occasions.