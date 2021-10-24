Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that Sports Club Villa will be granted a conditional and provisional club license for the season 2021-2022.

Through a statement published on the official FUFA website, the license has terms and conditions attached.

FUFA has now granted Sports Club Villa a conditional and provisional club license subject to the terms in the Club Congress resolutions presented to FUFA. However, FUFA shall withdraw immediately the provisional license in the event that the club fails to fulfill the resolutions against which the license has been issued. FUFA Statement

The development comes in the wake of the club’s Extra Ordinary Club Congress held on Saturday 23rd October 2021 at Serena Hotel- Kigo.

SC Villa fans as Abdallah Byaruhanga can now smile after being granted a provisional license

The club is expected to undertake the election of the club President and the entire Executive Board by Saturday 13th November 2021 in accordance with the Club Statutes that were approved by FUFA.

In addition to the provisions of Sports Club Villa Statutes, the eligibility criteria for the candidates of the position of club president of Sports Club Villa shall include vetting and approval by the Board of the Registered Trustees of the Villa Members Trust.

Sports Club Villa had requested the Federation that considering the above Club Congress resolutions, the club be issued with a provisional club license for the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League Season.

Petros Koukouras, Sports Club Villa’s head coach (Credit: David Isabirye)

Henceforth, FUFA has directed its various bodies concerned with the organization of the FUFA Competitions to include Sports Club Villa in the FUFA Competitions fixtures inclusive of the fixtures of the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League with immediate effect.

That said, Sports Club Villa who missed the opening two match days of the 2021-2022 will kick off play by match day three.

FUFA had cited the element of governance for not including the record Uganda Premier League champions onto the fixtures for this season.