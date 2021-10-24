Uganda Senior Women’s National Team head coach George Lutalo has named the final list of players that will travel to Ethiopia on Sunday evening.

The Crested Cranes will face Ethiopia on Tuesday in the return leg of the second round in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Uganda won the first leg 2-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende thanks to goals from Riticia Nabbosa and Fauzia Najjemba.

The squad of 20 is comprised of three goalkeepers namely; Ruth Aturo (captain), Daisy Nakaziro and Daphine Nyayenga.

Riticia Nabbosa who sustained an injury at Kitende is also back in the squad despite sitting out on several training sessions since the game on Wednesday.

The other outfield players include Viola Namuddu, Sumaya Komuntale, Phoebe Banura, Shadia Nankya, Asia Nakibuuka, Joan Nabirye, Shamirah Nalugya, Sheebah Zalwango, Rhoda Nanziri.

Fauzia Najjemba, Magret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Hasifa Nassuna, Sharon Nadunga, Sandra Nabweteme and Laki Otandeka Kanyesigye complete the squad.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Kenya who eliminated South Sudan 15-1 over two legs.