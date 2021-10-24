Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 2)

Saturday, 23rd October 2021 Results:

Tooro United 1-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City KCCA 2-1 Gaddafi

Gaddafi UPDF 1-0 Express

Tooro United Football Club reigned supreme in the Western Uganda derby with a slim 1-0 home victory over Mbarara City during match day 2 of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League on Saturday, 23rd October 2021 at the Buhinga Stadium in the Tourism city of Fort Portal.

Marvin Oshaba’s 5th minute goal turned out to be the day’s difference in a game played on a slippery surface after the earlier rains.

Oshaba was at the right place in the right moment to stab in a rebound following a header from Denis Ojara off a set piece.

The sharp shooter had the opportunity to register a brace blown away when his kick from the penalty mark was saved by Mbarara City’s goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba.

The penalty was awarded following a foul by Mbarara City captain Hillary Mukundane on Oshaba.

There were only two cautions; one per side from the center referee Rajab Bakasembe.

Tooro United’s Kakooza was booked in the 49th minute and so was Jasper Aheebwa Baguma of Mbarara City two minutes to the hour mark.

Marvin Oshaba with his man of the match plaque

Oshaba took home the man of the match honours.

This was the first win for Tooro United who are marking a return to the Uganda Premier League following a season in the second division (FUFA Big League).

Consequently, Mbarara City suffered their first loss of the campaign having had a bright start on match day one with a 3-1 home win over Soltilo Bright Stars at Kakyeka Stadium.

Meanwhile, defending champions Express lost for the second time in a row when they slipped 1-0 away to a 10 man UPDF at the Army Military Barracks stadium in Bombo.

Veteran midfielder Musa Mudde scored the priceless goal via a penalty kick.

At the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala, KCCA settled for a 2-1 slim home win over newly promoted Gaddafi.

Ashraf Mugume and Davis Kasirye were on target for KCCA as Brian Kalumba netted Gaddafi’s consolation.

Match day three will be played on Tuesday, 26th October 2021 and on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

Tooro United XI:

Swaib Mawuya (G.K), Hood Kakooza, Rashid Lubega, Gerald Lubanjwa, Adrian Serugo, Martin Alinaitwe, Mark Nsubuga, Hussein Mawejje, Denis Ojara, Marvin Oshaba, Edward Kawooya

Subs: George Oluka, Abdul Karim Kasule, Julius Pirwot, Rogers Murungi, Ronald Mubiru, Dennis Mwemezi, Kenneth Lukyamuzi, Magid Junior Mutoni

Mbarara City XI: Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Jasper Aheebwa, Steven Othieno, Soulyemane Bamba, Hillary Mukundane, Karim Ramathan, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik Ssegujja, Jude Ssemugabi, Henry Kitegenyi

Subs: Martin Elungat (G.K), John Adriko, Thomas Kakaire, Raymond Onyai, Sadat, Frank Kalule

Head coach:

