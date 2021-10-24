As the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) continues to check the all grey areas that ought to bring the beautiful game into disrepute, various parties and personalities have fallen victims.

The Federation’s judicial bodies; FUFA disciplinary committee, competitions disciplinary panel and the others are all busy to implement the regulations and often whip the cane where deemed necessary.

A couple of days after Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa was fined Shs 2,000,000 and banned for three StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches, two other parties from Wakiso Giants Football Club are in trouble.

Left back George Kaddu and an official in the media docket Philip “Don Arts” Mugabi have been cited for possible breach of FUFA Competitions Rules during their club’s match away to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Kaddu slapped referee Ronald Kirangwa’s yellow card and record books during the game and caused a scene before he disgracefully walked to the St Mary’s lavish locker-rooms for an early shower.

In the aforementioned match, Wakiso Giants lost terribly, 5-0 and Kaddu was red carded for a second bookable offence coming in the 33rd minute.

Kaddu’s first caution was a bitter protest accruing from Cesar Manzoki’s headed goal for Vipers’ second goal as the former Kiyinda Boys and Gomba Ssaza player cried foul over an off-side call.

Mugabi, moments after the game took to the social media (facebook) and expressed his frustration with a three worded statement “fuck you ref”.

Philip Mugabi’s facebook post (Credit: Facebook)

Philip Mugabi, Wakiso Giants official photographer

Both Kaddu and Mugabi have been given until Monday 25th October 2021 to submit written statements as regards the matter.

Meanwhile, match day three of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League will resume on Tuesday, 26th October 2021 and on the subsequent day.