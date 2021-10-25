Wakiso Giants head coach Douglas Bamweyana has decided to leave his role at the club following a false start to the season.

Kawowo Sports can reliably report that the coach tendered a letter to the club board on Sunday, asking to resign.

“Whereas, I fully own and regret the terrible results from our opening two league games against KCCA FC and Vipers SC – I was very confident that we will change the tide and real quick,” reads part of the excerpt from the letter before going on to confirm his resignation.

The decision comes after a fault start to the 2021-22 season by the Purple Sharks, with their opening two games ending in heavy defeats.

Wakiso Giants FC lost 3-0 to KCCA FC at home on Matchday One before suffering a humiliating defeat to Vipers SC (5-0) at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Whereas the club is yet to make any communication in regard to the matter, it is also reported that Bamweyana on Monday bid farewell to the players and also left the team’s Whatsapp Group.

It should be noted that Bamweyana signed a three-year deal at Wakiso Giants FC in June last year.

Since gaining promotion to the top tier league in 2019, the Purple Sharks have had 4 coaches including Kefa Kisaala, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Deo Sserwadda (interim), and Bamweyana.

Wakiso Giants FC will return to action on Tuesday, 26th October away to Police FC at MTN Omondi Stadium.