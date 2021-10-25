The third and final round of the 2021 Central Region Women’s Sevens Series was held on Sunday at the Busambaga Rugby Grounds in Entebbe, Wakiso district.

Results from team performances on the day were a carbon copy from the earlier first and second rounds held at Kings Park and Kyadondo respectively.

Blue Whales dominated Tier B and Black Pearls collected maximum points in Tier A to win their respective circuits.

Black Pearls Rugby Club Credit: Uganda Rugby Union/TW

For both Blue Whales and Black Pearls, the circuit victories sealed a flawless campaign in the series as they were crowned overall champions.

However, it was a different story when it came to awarding top individual performers on the day.

Mastula Namboozo

Leticia Lalengo

Mbale Eagles’ Mastula Namboozo extended her brilliant performance from the Kyadondo round to bag herself the Tier 1 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in Entebbe. The Eagles moved one place up from fourth in their second appearance as an invitational side from the Eastern region.

It has been an upward trajectory for Acholi Quarters Rugby Academy (AQRA) as a team since their first appearance in the Tens championship at the beginning of the year. Leticia Lalengo walked away with the MVP award for Tier 2, beating the likes of Isabella Ira and Mary Nakato to it.

The championship concluded just in time for the Safari Sevens in which the Uganda Women’s Sevens national team is expected to take part from October 30-31 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.