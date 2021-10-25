Tuesday October 26, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm

Two sides desperate to get off the mark in the new season face off at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo as Police host Wakiso Giants on Tuesday.

Neither side has picked a point so far losing two games in succession.

Police were beaten 2-0 and 2-1 by Vipers and Bul respectively while the Purple Sharks lost 3-0 to KCCA and 5-0 to Vipers and find themselves at the base of the 16-team log.

Heading into the game, Coach Abdallah Mubiru says they are working on boosting the confidence of his charges and also improve the performance.

“The focus for now is to improve our game performance wise and return the confidence of the boys,” he told the media. “In our last game, we didn’t play our way and that hurt us,” he added.

“For now, the focus is beyond just the Wakiso game but improve wholly as a team if we are to get to winning ways.”

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants who could have a new face in the dugout following the resignation of Douglas Bamweyana will hope last season’s performance at Lugogo against similar opponents in the cup is repeated.

The Purple Sharks won 2-0 against the Cops but like Police, they are short on belief and confidence.

They are without left back George Kaddu who was sent off at Kitende but could have midfielder Lawrence Bukenya and Ibrahim Kasule back in the squad for the game.

Key Stats

The two sides have previously met six times in all competitions; Police wins 3, Wakiso Giants 2 and 1 draw.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a goalless draw on match day one.