Giants Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance, ES Setif and AC Horoya are all through to the Caf Champions League group stages but Simba were stunned at home by Botswana’s Janweng Galaxy.

Tanzania’s Simba came into the game with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and were expected to go through.

They took the lead through Rally Bwalya’s well taken goal in the 41st minute.

In the second half, Rudath Wendell scored twice to give the visitors the lead before Gape Mohutsiwa won the game late in the game.

Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga featured for the Msimbazi who will now join other giants TP Mazembe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

At Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns beat DR Congo’s AS Maniema 2-0 to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Lyle Lakay and Peter Shalulile scored the goals in either half for Masandawana as they progressed to the group stages for the seventh consecutive time.

Elsewhere, four time champions Esperance of Tunisia overcame Libya’s Al Ittihad with a 1-0 victory in Rades to go through.

The first leg had ended in a goalless draw and all they needed was a win to progress and had Nassim Ben Khalifa to thank for a 63rd minute winner to dump 10-man Libyan side out.

Al Ahly SC

Al Hilal

Al Merrikh

Amazulu FC

CR Belouizdad

ES Tunis

E.S.S.

ES Setif

Horoya AC

Jwaneng Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns

Atletico Petroleos

Raja CA

GD Sagrada Esperanca

Wydad AC

Zamalek SC#TotalEnergiesCAFCL: 𝐒𝐄𝐓! pic.twitter.com/8BgtWGlHHP — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC (@CAFCLCC) October 24, 2021

In Suez, Al Hilal edged Rivers United 1-0 to go through 3-2 on aggregate and join rivals Al Merrikh in the mini league of Africa’s lucrative competition.

In other games, hosts ES Setif overturned a 3-1 deficit they suffered in Mauritania last weekend to beat FC Nouadhibou 2-0 and progress to the group stage on the away goal rule.

CR Belouizdad also progressed after beating ASEC Mimosas 2-0, Wydad Casablanca handed Hearts of Oak a rude welcome in Morocco beating them 6-1 to qualify 7-1 on aggregate while Guinea’s AC Horoya also beat Stade Malien 2-1 to qualify 3-1 on aggregate.

The losers at this stage will now move to the additional Second Preliminary Round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.