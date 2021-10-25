Tuesday October 26, 2021

Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 3pm

Express FC visit bogey side Bul on Tuesday targeting amends after faltering in the first two matches of the season so far.

The reigning champions are on a four match run without scoring in all competitions and must arrest rot early enough if they are to defend the title they won last season.

Wasswa Bbosa’s men last scored in the 2-1 win over Al Merrikh in the Caf Champions League and have since lost 1-0 (to Al Merrikh, Bul and UPDF) and 2-0 to Arua Hill.

Stand in tactician James Odoch was left to rue missed opportunities in the defeat to the army side on Saturday and says it’s something they have worked on.

James Odoch will be in the dugout for Express Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

“Without scoring, you can’t win games,” he said. “We are creating several chances and that’s something we have worked on and hopefully we shall score goals,” he added.

Worse still, the visitors who have always struggled against Bul are without their lead marksman Eric Kambale who picked a knock at UPDF.

He joins skipper Enoch Walusimbi and Godfrey Lwesibawa on the sidelines but good news is the return of left back Arthur Kiggundu.

Isabirye’s side were wasteful in the 2-1 win over Police on Saturday and the gaffer believes it was all about the tension of opening match.

LET'S DO IT NERA…



RE: MEDIA INVITATION



BUL Football Club play Express on Tuesday (tomorrow) in our second Uganda Premier League match.



Media will therefore be allowed to cover our last training at Kyabazinga stadium by 3pm. pic.twitter.com/CJiLjBmNi6 — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) October 25, 2021

“Opening games are always tough and you saw with the many chances we wasted,” he said. “But we are confident the boys will be calm on Tuesday to get all three points,” he adds.

Key Stats:

In the last 15 league meetings between the two sides, Bul has a superior record of 7 wins against Express’ 3 and the rest are draws.

However, the Red eagles won the corresponding fixture 4-0 last season.