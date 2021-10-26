2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Second Round, Return Leg

Ethiopia vs Uganda

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Abebe Biliki Stadium

Kickoff: 4PM

Uganda and Ethiopia will face off in the return leg of the second round of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers (AWCON) on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

The Crested Cranes go into today’s game oozing with confidence having won the reverse fixture 2-0 in Kitende last week.

Coach George Lutalo believes, his charged have what it takes to secure a decent result and progress to the next level.

George William Lutalo Bbosa

“The players are in good shape and the mood is camp since arriving in Ethiopia on Sunday is encouraging. We are ready for the game and hopeful that our target of going to the next round will be achieved,” he indicated after the team’s last training on Monday.

Lutalo indicates that he is unfazed with how the Ethiopians play, insisting he has a way of hurting them.

“I’m aware of how they play. I know Ethiopia are a good team that loves possessing the ball but we equally have our approach and we know where to hurt them.”

There is a boost for Uganda with the timely return of midfielder Riticia Nabbosa who has recovered in time for today’s encounter.

Riticia Nabbosa in action against Ethiopia

The central midfielder limped off after scoring the opener in last week’s game and missed most of the training sessions before the team travelled on Sunday.

With her return, Lutalo is expected to name the same lineup that started at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with Captain Ruth Aturo in goal while the quartet of Viola Namuddu, Sumaya Komuntale, Shadia Nankya and Asia Nakibuuka completing the backline.

Uganda Crested Cranes XI Vs Ethiopia Credit: John Batanudde

Joan Nabirye, Riticia Nabbosa and Hasifa Nassuna are expected to form the midfield trio with Sandra Nabweteme, Margaret Kunihira and Fauzia Najjemba leading the attack.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Kenya who eliminated South Sudan 15-1 on aggregate.