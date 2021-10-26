Uganda Women Senior National Team progressed to the third and final qualifying phase of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations after overcoming Ethiopia on Tuesday.

Uganda lost the game 2-0 at the Abebe Bikila Stadium and the game had to be decide on kicks from penalty mark.

It should be noted that Uganda had won with the same score line in Kitende and thus the aggregate score was 2-2 after normal time.

Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo made two changes from the team that had started in Kitende. Juliet Nalukenge and Sheebah Zalwango started ahead of Hasifa Nassuna and Sandra Nabweteme.

Like it was the case at St. Mary’s Stadium, midfielder Riticia Nabbosa limped off in the first half and was replaced by Shamirah Nalugya.

Senaf Wakuma and Loza Abera scored a goal each in the first half to give Ethiopia a brilliant start.

However, Uganda looked an improved side in the second stanza to hold on and force the game into penalties.

In the shootout, Ethiopia were far from convincing, converting just one of the five attempts.

For Uganda, goalkeeper and captain Ruth Aturo saved twice, with the other two Ethiopian players denied by the woodwork.

Despite Sumaya Komuntale and Sandra Nabweteme missing, Hasifa Nassuna and Fauzia Najjemba scored to guide Uganda to victory.

Uganda will therefore face Kenya in the final qualification stage. The latter eliminated South Sudan 15-1.