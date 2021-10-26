Fufa has banned Wakiso Giants defender George Kaddu for two months from all football related activities for misconduct against match officials in the match against Vipers SC and also fined 1 million shillings.

Kaddu was found guilty of contravening article 31 (2) and 31(3) of the Fufa Competitions rules for 2021/22 campaign.

In the ruling, the Competitions Disciplinary Panel was satisfied that; the player attacked the referee which amounted to violent conduct, slapped the referees referee’s cards which amounted misconduct, he delayed to leave the field of play upon send off by the referee which amounted to misconduct and that all the above misconduct by the player put the game of football into disrepute.

“The CDP SANCTIONS George Kaddu with a TWO MONTHS SUSPENSION from participating in all football matches within the specified period effective immediately as of 26th October 2021 up to 26th December 2021.

“A FINE of UGX 1,000,000 (Uganda Shillings One Million ) to be paid into the FUFA Account NO.7210000969 ECO BANK NDEEBA BRANCH and avail proof of the payment to the committee.”

During the time of suspension, Kaddu will miss over nine league games as per the current SUPL fixtures but could go up to ten depending on when Wakiso Giants is scheduled to face SC Villa who are set to be reinstated.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants Photographer Phillip Mugabi was fined Five Hundred Shillings (Ugx. 500,000) for what the CDP found as an attack on match officials in his Facebook post during the match at Kitende.