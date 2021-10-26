Uganda men’s team to play at the Safari Sevens over the weekend has been named.

Ian Munyani will captain the side assisted by Aaron Ofoyrwoth. The duo was part of the 2019 Safari Sevens, the last time the tournament happened.

KOBs rising star Karim Arinaitwe who has been impressive thus far in the national sevens series has been rewarded with a trip to Nairobi.

Karim Arinaitwe Credit: John Batanudde

Heathens’ Claude Otema and Innocent Gwokto as well as Jinja Hippos Denis Etwau are the other players who will be having their first outing with the national sevens side.

Black Pirates star Kelvin Balagadde who is finding his footing in sevens gets another call to the national side.

National Sevens regulars Adrian Kasito and Norbert Okeny who played at the 2019 edition, Timothy Kisiga, Byron Oketayot, and Levis Ochen complete the squad.

The Safari Sevens will be played at Nyayo National Stadium from October 30-31.

The Squad

Ian Munyani, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Kelvin Balagadde, Innocent Gwokto, Claude Otema, Karim Arinaitwe, Levis Ochen, Norbert Okeny, Timothy Kisiga, Denis Etwau, and Byron Oketayot