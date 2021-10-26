- StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3):
- Tuesday, 26th October 2021 – Arua Hill Vs Onduparaka – Barifa Stadium, Arua (3 PM)
- Match officials:
- Referee: Ronald Madanda
- Assistant Referee 1: Ahmed Kakembo
- Assistant Referee 2: Juma Osire
- Fourth official: Micheal Kyeyune
- Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono
Arua Hill Sports Club assistant coach Sadick Sempigi confessed that they will do everything to work for maximum points against Onduparaka at the Barifa stadium during the derby contest.
Sempigi, who is assistant to Charles Livingstone Mbabazi tagged the match as “important”.
“This is an important game, it’s a game every one has prepared for. We will give this game what it requires to pick maximum points. We expect alot of positives tomorrow, we are looking forward to add 3 points to make it 6 at our start of the season.” he stated.
This is Arua Hill’s second game of the second after shocking last year’s champions Express 2-0 at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on match day one.
Their would be second game against Sports Club Villa was pushed ahead until January 2022 after the Jogoos were reinstated late onto the fixtures following governance issues.
Against Onduparaka, Arua Hill has the amunition and confidence to make things happen.
With the exception of former Onduparaka towering defender Rashid Toha who picked an injury on international duty, the rest of the Arua Hill players are up and sound.
Alfred Leku, Rashid Kawawa, Robert Eseru, Samuel Ssekamatte, Yusuf Saaka, Gaddafi Wahabu, goalkeeper Anyama, Ivan Eyam and others are all available for Arua Hill.
Onduparaka has former captain Muhammad Shaban back at the club after spells at KCCA, Raja Casablanca (Morocco) and Vipers.
Shaban’s character, leadership abilities and will power to inspire others is a big motivational pill for the rest of the Onduparaka players.
Rashid Okocha, Ivan Okello Akello, Nathaniel Atamba, Nathan Oloro and many more players are all ready to die for the Green’s who are christened as the “Catarpillars”.
FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda is in charge of this epic clash that kicks off at 3 PM.
Ahmed Kakembo, Juma Osire and Micheal Kyeyune are the first, second and fourth officials respectively.
Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono, sports minister in the Busoga Kingdom is the referee assessor.
Other Matchday 3 Games:
Tuesday, 26th October 2021
UPDF Vs Mbarara City – Bombo Barracks Grounds
Match Officials:
- Referee: Lucky R. Kasalirwe
- Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra
- Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Wanyama Nantabo
- Fourth official: Mashood Ssali
- Referee Assessor: Denis Batte
Police Vs Wakiso Giants – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo
- Referee: Richard Kimbowa
- Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire
- Fourth official: Habiba Naigaga
- Referee Assessor: Rahma Kizito
Tooro United Vs Gaddafi – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal
- Referee: Shamirah Nabadda
- Assistant Referee 1: Richard Mugerwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Micheal Kalule
- Fourth official: John Bosco Kalibaala
- Referee Assessor: Hassan H. Basiisa
Wednesday, 27th October 2021
Busoga United Vs KCCA – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru
- Referee: Asaduh Ssemeere
- Assistant Referee 1: Ivan Lubwama
- Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Nassolo
- Fourth official: Henry Musisi
- Referee Assessor: Abdallah Kayiwa