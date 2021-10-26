StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3):

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 – Arua Hill Vs Onduparaka – Barifa Stadium, Arua (3 PM)

– Match officials:

Referee : Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Ahmed Kakembo

Assistant Referee 2: Juma Osire

Fourth official: Micheal Kyeyune

Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Arua Hill Sports Club assistant coach Sadick Sempigi confessed that they will do everything to work for maximum points against Onduparaka at the Barifa stadium during the derby contest.

Sempigi, who is assistant to Charles Livingstone Mbabazi tagged the match as “important”.

“This is an important game, it’s a game every one has prepared for. We will give this game what it requires to pick maximum points. We expect alot of positives tomorrow, we are looking forward to add 3 points to make it 6 at our start of the season.” he stated.

Sadick Sempigi gestures during Arua Hill’s 2-0 win away to Express (Credit: John Batanudde)

This is Arua Hill’s second game of the second after shocking last year’s champions Express 2-0 at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on match day one.

Their would be second game against Sports Club Villa was pushed ahead until January 2022 after the Jogoos were reinstated late onto the fixtures following governance issues.

Against Onduparaka, Arua Hill has the amunition and confidence to make things happen.

With the exception of former Onduparaka towering defender Rashid Toha who picked an injury on international duty, the rest of the Arua Hill players are up and sound.

Robert Eseru celebrates a goal for Arua Hill against Express (Credit: John Batanudde)

Alfred Leku, Rashid Kawawa, Robert Eseru, Samuel Ssekamatte, Yusuf Saaka, Gaddafi Wahabu, goalkeeper Anyama, Ivan Eyam and others are all available for Arua Hill.

Onduparaka has former captain Muhammad Shaban back at the club after spells at KCCA, Raja Casablanca (Morocco) and Vipers.

Shaban’s character, leadership abilities and will power to inspire others is a big motivational pill for the rest of the Onduparaka players.

Rashid Okocha, Ivan Okello Akello, Nathaniel Atamba, Nathan Oloro and many more players are all ready to die for the Green’s who are christened as the “Catarpillars”.

FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda is in charge of this epic clash that kicks off at 3 PM.

Ahmed Kakembo, Juma Osire and Micheal Kyeyune are the first, second and fourth officials respectively.

Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono, sports minister in the Busoga Kingdom is the referee assessor.

Other Matchday 3 Games:

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

UPDF Vs Mbarara City – Bombo Barracks Grounds

Match Officials:

Referee: Lucky R. Kasalirwe

Assistant Referee 1 : Emmanuel Okudra

Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Wanyama Nantabo

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Referee Assessor: Denis Batte

Police Vs Wakiso Giants – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Referee: Richard Kimbowa

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire

Fourth official: Habiba Naigaga

Referee Assessor: Rahma Kizito

Tooro United Vs Gaddafi – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

Assistant Referee 1: Richard Mugerwa

Assistant Referee 2 : Micheal Kalule

Fourth official : John Bosco Kalibaala

Referee Assessor: Hassan H. Basiisa

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Busoga United Vs KCCA – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru