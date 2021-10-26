StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3):

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 – UPDF Vs Mbarara City – Bombo Military Grounds (3 PM)

When Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) host Mbarara City on match day three of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the center of attraction will be Brian Ssenyondo, head coach at UPDF.

For obvious reasons, Ssenyondo, now head coach at UPDF will be in the limelight having left Mbarara City last season in unconvincing fashion after he was sacked by management.

He will therefore be on the opposite end of the technical docket ready to revenge.

At UPDF, he remains unbeaten having opened with a 1-all draw away to Onduparaka in Arua city during match day one.

He then beat Express 1-0 at Bombo Military grounds on match day two with veteran midfielder Musa Mudde scoring the all important goal, via a penalty in a match UPDF completed with 10 men.

At Bombo on Tuesday afternoon, Ssenyondo will be under some sort of pressure, whatsoever to impress against his former employers.

Experienced goalkeeper Brian “Ziggi” Bwete, named man of the match against Express will be expected to replicate his “A” game against Mbarara City alongside Bernard Muwanga, Simon Mbaziira, Ibrahim Wamannah, Rogers Mugisha, Ezikiel Katende and others.

Team Mbarara City under head coach Hussein Mbalangu seek to make quick amends coming from the 1-0 loss away to rivals Tooro United.

Mbalangu could maintain goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba in goal ahead of Martin Elungat after a brave performance where he also saved a penalty.

Other players available for selection for the Ankole Lions include captain Hilary Mukundane, Ivan Otude, Raymond Onyai, Henry Kitengenyi, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja, Jude Makuweth, Solomon Okwalinga, Thomas Kakaire and others.

The center referee for this match will be Lucky Kasalirwe who will be assisted by Emmanuel Okudra (first assistant) and Lydia Wanyama Nantabo (second assistant).

Mashood Ssali is the fourth official with Denis Batte as the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Referee: Lucky R. Kasalirwe

Lucky R. Kasalirwe Assistant Referee 1 : Emmanuel Okudra

: Emmanuel Okudra Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Wanyama Nantabo

Lydia Wanyama Nantabo Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali Referee Assessor: Denis Batte

Other Matchday 3 Games:

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Arua Hill Vs Onduparaka – Barifa Stadium, Arua

Referee : Ronald Madanda

: Ronald Madanda Assistant Referee 1: Ahmed Kakembo

Ahmed Kakembo Assistant Referee 2: Juma Osire

Juma Osire Fourth official: Micheal Kyeyune

Micheal Kyeyune Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Police Vs Wakiso Giants – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Referee: Richard Kimbowa

Richard Kimbowa Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire

Docus Atuhaire Fourth official: Habiba Naigaga

Habiba Naigaga Referee Assessor: Rahma Kizito

Tooro United Vs Gaddafi – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

Shamirah Nabadda Assistant Referee 1: Richard Mugerwa

Richard Mugerwa Assistant Referee 2 : Micheal Kalule

: Micheal Kalule Fourth official : John Bosco Kalibaala

: John Bosco Kalibaala Referee Assessor: Hassan H. Basiisa

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Busoga United Vs KCCA – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru