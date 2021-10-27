The pools and fixtures for the 2021 Safari Sevens tournament have been released on Wednesday afternoon.

Uganda Lady Cranes and Titans Women Academy from South Africa will be the first on the pitch when the action gets underway at 9 a.m. EAT on Saturday.

The women’s tournament will be played in a round-robin format among the five participating teams.

Women’s Tournament

Kenya Lionesses, Uganda Lady Cranes, Zimbabwe Women, Titans Women Academy (South Africa), Kenya Lionesses II.

For the men, Uganda has been drawn in Pool C alongside Spain, Kenya Cup champions KCB, and 2019 Safari Sevens winners Morans.

The Rugby Cranes will begin their campaign against Morans at 11 a.m. EAT.

Safari Sevens Pools:

Pool A: Kenya Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Germany, Stallion Sevens (Nigeria).

Kenya Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Germany, Stallion Sevens (Nigeria). Pool B: Samurai International, South Africa All Star Sevens Academy, Red Wailers, Chipu Sevens (Kenya U20).

Samurai International, South Africa All Star Sevens Academy, Red Wailers, Chipu Sevens (Kenya U20). Pool C: Spain, Morans, Uganda, KCB.

The event run sheet also includes age-grade and veterans exhibition matches that will be played on the second and final day of the event.