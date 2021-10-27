StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 3):

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 Results:

Arua Hil 0-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Tooro United 1-1 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Police 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants UPDF 0-0 Mbarara (Washed off, rescheduled to future date)

The long awaited West Nile derby between Arua Hilla and Onduparaka at Barifa play ground in Arua city lived to the expected billing.

Bar the shortage of goals, this derby had all the ingridents of a contest between close rivals.

The match was halted for close to 10 minutes when the internal perimeter fencing collapsed afew minutes after kick-off.

Upon re-start of play, Onduparaka’s Mansur Safi tested Richard Anyama with a left footed shot from an acute angle in the 19th minute.

On 38 minutes, Arua Hill had the opportunity to open the scoring when his chip over the advancing goalkeeper Michael Kagiri bounced over the goal for Arua Hill’s best scoring opportunity of the game.

The Catarpillars dominated the final stanza of this well attended duel.

Second half subsistute Nathan Oloro side-netted on the hour mark and skipper Shaban Muhammed shot wide with less than seven minutes to end the game.

Rashid Okocha was named pilsner man of the match for the impressive display, earning a plaque that comes with Shs. 100,000.

Onduparaka’s Rashid Okocha was named man of the match

An Onduparaka fan runs with a flag across the field of play at Barifa Play ground

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants edged Police 1-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo with defender Edward Satulo on target in the 38th minute.

Express beat a 10-man BUL 1-0 at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja (Mahad Yaya Kakooza scored) whilst the contest between UPDF and Mbarara City was washed out after a heavy rainstorm at the Military Barracks play ground in Bombo.

At the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal, Tooro United and Gaddafi shared the spoils 1-all.

Joel Madondo scored for Gaddafi and Marvin Oshaba replied for Tooro United (both goals were penalties).

Team Line Ups:

Arua Hill XI: Richard Anyama (G.K), Joseph Bright Vuni, Richard Matovu, Muhammad Rashid, Ibrahim Magandazi, Ibrahim Faizul, David Ndihabwe, Wahab Gaddafi, Alfred Leku, Robert Eseru, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamattte

Subs: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Allan Mugalu, Gadaffi Gadinho, Innocent Maduka, Rashid Kawawa, Yusuf Ssaka, Fred Okot

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant coach: Sadick Sempigi

Onduparaka XI: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Ivan Okello Akello, Isaac Okello, Ramadan Dudu, Abasi Kateregga, Mansur Safi, Shaban Muhammad (Captain), Emmanuel Okech, Rashid Agau

Subs: Emmanuel Opolot (G.K), Rashid Yakin, Allan Busoboozi, Gabriel Matata, James Jeriko, Mujahid Baden, Nathan Ololo, Jimmy Ndalambi, Ahmed Amayo

Technical head: Bosco Dudu

Assistant coach: Juma Ssekiziyivu

Match officials: